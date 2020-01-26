Cubiex Hits Market Cap of $389,043.00 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $389,043.00 and $2,407.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. One Cubiex token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,297,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

