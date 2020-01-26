CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $179.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 86,455,710 coins and its circulating supply is 82,455,710 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

