CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $352.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $352.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 86,374,034 coins and its circulating supply is 82,374,034 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

