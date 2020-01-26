DADI Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One DADI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Gate.io, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. DADI has a market cap of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.03202174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DADI

DADI launched on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

