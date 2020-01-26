DAEX (DAX) Price Up 7.5% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $264,756.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

