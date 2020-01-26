DAO.Casino Price Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $61,016.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,296.36 or 0.96223949 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.