Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $469,215.00 and $58,804.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.03188341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00124918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

