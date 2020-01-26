Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 15,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,960. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

