DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $253,554.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.03215484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00202474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00124662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.