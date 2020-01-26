Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 91,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,716.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,224.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 471,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 754,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,060.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 266,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 198,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 454,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,246. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.17 million, a PE ratio of 191.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

