Denarius (D) One Day Volume Tops $1,311.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $576,272.00 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,063,904 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

