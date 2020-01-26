Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $18.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DERM has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of DERM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Dermira by 124.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

