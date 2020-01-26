Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.63. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.80. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.