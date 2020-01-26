Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 64.6% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $104,211.00 and $19.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 64.6% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001491 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,754,498 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

