DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00742091 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001791 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.