Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Exrates, Bits Blockchain and Bittylicious. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $284.32 million and approximately $74.52 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00656426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007438 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,060,585,231 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Mercatox, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Bitbns, C-Patex, Kraken, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Ovis, HitBTC, Bitsane, FreiExchange, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, CoinEx, CoinEgg, Graviex, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc, Koineks, QBTC, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Robinhood, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, Exrates, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Coinbe, Novaexchange, Cryptomate, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Tidex and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.