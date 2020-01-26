Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 604,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 393,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

