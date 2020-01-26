Dragon Option Price Down 8.4% This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $11,439.00 and approximately $2,249.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,249,850 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

