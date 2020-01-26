Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ducommun by 72.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Ducommun by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

