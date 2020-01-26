Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $145.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.55.

EBMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

