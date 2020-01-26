Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $198.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

