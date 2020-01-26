Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 147,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,405. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 222.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

