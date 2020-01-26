Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $945,862.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.03209417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00125115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

