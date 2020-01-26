Elysium Trading 95.2% Lower This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00654795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007535 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

