Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.02). Embraer posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 551,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Embraer has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2,350.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at $8,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,341,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 263,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

