Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESRT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.70%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8,387.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after acquiring an additional 270,668 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 67.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.