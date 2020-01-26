Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.0867 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $69.27 million and $7.36 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,438,521 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, Cobinhood, Binance, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

