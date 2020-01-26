Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

