Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Shares of APH opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

