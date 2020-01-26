Everipedia 24 Hour Volume Hits $622,994.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $622,994.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,898,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,526,860,601 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.