Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EVGN remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,402.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.02% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

