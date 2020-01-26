Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of FANH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 180,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,030. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fanhua by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fanhua by 22.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 21.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

