Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $21.00. 12,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.43. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

