FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 146,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

