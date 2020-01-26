FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FGL.

Get FGL alerts:

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,103 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FGL by 11.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 624,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the second quarter worth $17,712,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FGL by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FGL by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,620,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

FG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 618,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,595. FGL has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FGL (FG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.