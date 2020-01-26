Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.71.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 2,358,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.