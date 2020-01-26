Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives €67.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.95 ($79.01).

FIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FIE traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €72.70 ($84.53). 31,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

