First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFWM. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 66,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,151. The stock has a market cap of $743.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.