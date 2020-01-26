FLIP (FLP) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $705,437.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.03195171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00202859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00125372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.