FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $319,403.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $319,403.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,979,593 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

