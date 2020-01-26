FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $12,900.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,057,134 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

