Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,352 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 73,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 248,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.