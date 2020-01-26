FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,777,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.