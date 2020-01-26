Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

