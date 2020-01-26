Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 200 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 36.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 88,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

