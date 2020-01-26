Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Lowered to GBX 100 at Goldman Sachs Group

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Funding Circle from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FCH opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.81. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

