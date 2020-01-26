Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Gas has a market cap of $11.58 million and $2.37 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Coinnest, Koinex and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Koinex, OKEx, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bitinka, Huobi, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

