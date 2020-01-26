GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.25 ($8.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut GB Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other GB Group news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

LON:GBG remained flat at $GBX 732 ($9.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 278,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 751.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

GB Group (LON:GBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that GB Group will post 1164.0000386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

