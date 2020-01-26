GCN Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,389.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $101,389.00 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00654795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007535 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037956 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

