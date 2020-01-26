Gear4music (LON:G4M) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of G4M stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 276.25 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million and a PE ratio of -389.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.90.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

